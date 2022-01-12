Royal family mentally preparing for another Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bombshell

File Footage





The royal family is said to be preparing themselves for more bombshells as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to unearth more shocking details about the Firm through the Duke of Sussex’s memoir.

It is no secret that 2021 rocked the royal family as it was marred with the death of Prince Philip, the Duke and Duchess’s explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey as well as Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse case.

With Prince Harry's new memoir on the horizon royal biographer Katie Nicholl told Closer magazine that the Queen is facing a lot of "anxiety".

"I imagine Harry and Meghan will have a carefully thought out publicity drive, which will see them drip-feed teasers in the months building up to the release. There'll be more shocking claims to come, perhaps their biggest yet!" she said.

"I'm sure the Queen has a lot of anxiety over that and the royals will be braced for more bombshells."