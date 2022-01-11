Anushka Sharma marks daughter Vamika’s birthday with unseen photo

Anushka Sharma shared an unseen photo of her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika on her first birthday

Anushka Sharma shared an unseen photo of her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika on her first birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram to reshare a birthday wish from her friend Romi Mitra, the wife of cricketer Wriddhiman Saha, Sharma posted the adorable picture in which Vamika is seen playing around with Saha and Mitra’s daughter Anvi Saha.

Little Vamika, wearing a cream-coloured dress with rainbows on it, and Anvi, in a flowy dress, are seen playing in a park beside a play tent.

Anushka shared the sweet picture with a ‘thankyou’ in reply.

See here:



