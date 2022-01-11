Kelly Rizzo reveals about her last call with Bob Saget

Bob Saget’s death has sent the global entertainment fraternity into a deep shock. Amid all this, the late actor’s wife Kelly Rizzo touched upon the last call she had with him.



According to People, the star's wife revealed that she talked with the Full House star ‘in the early morning hours on Sunday’ after his stand-up show on Saturday near Jacksonville, Florida.

“He was so excited coming off of a great show and he sounded really happy," the source says.

"He was scheduled to fly home the next day," the source adds.

For unversed, on Sunday, Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

"I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers," Rizzo said.