Milo Ventimiglia of ‘This Is Us’ honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia on Monday was awarded his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, reported Variety.

The 44-year-old actor was joined by This Is Us co-star Jon Huertas and Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino at the unveiling on Hollywood Boulevard.

Ventimiglia’s star is the 2,710th addition to the boulevard and is set right beside his This Is Us wife Mandy Moore.

“It’s a celebration of anyone and everyone I’ve ever worked with in front of and behind the camera for 26 years, from set work to office work to business and even the audiences,” said the actor of the honour.

Known for essaying the role of Jack Pearson on This Is Us, Ventimiglia has been in the acting business for quite a while and first made waves in the late 90s and early 2000s with his breakouts roles as Peter Petrelli in Heroes and as Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls.