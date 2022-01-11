Drake flaunts his 'fake it til you make it' fortune in recent photo dump

Drake is appreciating all the good things in his life with his recent social media post as he shared a glimpse into his fortune.



Taking to Instagram on Monday, January 10, the One Dance hit-maker dropped a series of snaps that made fans go wow.

Sharing some Monday motivation with his 100 million followers, the 35-year-old rapper posted pictures of him enjoying his stay in Miami.

However, it was the second slide of the post that caught everyone’s attention as it showed two black bags filled with stacks of money, pilled-up with $100 bills and a gold wristwatch.

Not only this, fans were also star-struck to see his shiny Blue G Wagon.

He captioned the post, “There’s a point in the “fake it til you make it” theory where you actually gotta make it…”



