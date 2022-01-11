David Beckham makes Victoria Beckham go 'wow' with his gym body

David Beckham is turning up the heat in Florida.

The former footballer, who is currently vacationing with family and friends, turned to his Instagram on Monday to give fans a glimpse of his fitness regimen.

Sporting a pair of black tracksuit bottoms, the 46-year-old showed off his biceps and ink.



"Back at it...," the father-of-four captioned the post.

Amongst many who sent love for the star, former Spice Girl and wife Victoria Beckham could not stop drooling as she commented: 'Wow!!!! X'.



Earlier, Victoria also gave fans a sneak peek into her family life as she documented photos from Florida vacation.

