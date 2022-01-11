PCB considers hosting four-nation series: Australian media

PCB is mulling to host four-nation series, claims Australian media. Photo: file

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling over hosting an annual quadrilateral T20 series in the coming days, claimed Australian media.

The PCB will soon disclose the details of the four-nation series, involving Pakistan, India, England and Austria, said the foreign publication.

It is pertinent to mention here that Australia’s tour of Pakistan is scheduled to take place in March-April this year. During the tour, the Australian team will take on the Men in Green for three Test matches, an equal number ODIs and one T20 match.

The first Test match between the two sides will be played from March 3 in Karachi while the second Test will be played from March 12-16 in Rawalpindi.

The teams will then play a third Test match in March 21-25 in Lahore.

The Tests will be played as part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be connected to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League – a 13-team event from which the seven highest-placed sides and the hosts, India, will qualify directly for the event proper in 2023.

All four white-ball matches of the series will take place in Lahore from March 29 to April 5, the PCB had confirmed.