‘Emily in Paris’ renewed for seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Emily in Paris is all set to return to Netflix for a third and fourth season, the streaming giant confirmed on Monday

Emily in Paris is all set to return to Netflix for a third and fourth season, the streaming giant confirmed on Monday, reported Variety.

The confirmation came on Monday, January 10, just days after the second season released on Netflix on December 22 and debuted at the Global Netflix Top 10.

The announcement on the show’s Instagram page read, “Say ‘bonjour’ to 3 & 4! EMILY IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING FOR TWO MORE SEASONS!”

The quirky show, made by Sex and the City creator Darren Star, follows Emily, an American marketing executive played by Lily Collins, as she prances around Paris after the marketing firm where she works acquires a French marketing company.

Upcoming seasons will reportedly pick up again with Emily in Paris, and will be shot at the Studios of Paris in the French capital with some other locations also being considered, including London.