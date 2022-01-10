Here's why Syra Yousuf gave up a Hollywood offer

Actress Syra Yousuf talked about rejecting a Hollywood project as they asked for more than she could offer , spilling all in a recent interaction.



Syra is very particular about maintaining her image and would not want to compromise on her value systems by doing bold scenes.

The Mera Naseeb starlet was asked to play the role of a mistress in the film which she did not feel comfortable in essaying.

In an interview with a local news outlet, Syra said, “When they sent me the script, the role was a little too bold.”

Currently, the star is seen in the drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan co-starring multiple A-list stars based on the theme of women empowerment.

Syra is a single mother co-parenting only daughter with ex-husband Shehroz Sabzwari