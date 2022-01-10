Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra pay heartfelt tribute to TV actor Bob Saget

Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra paid tribute to legendary TV actor Bob Saget who died at the age of 65 on Sunday night.



Full House star Bob's death has sent the global entertainment fraternity in a state of shock. Amid all this, several of his fans, including Priyanka and Parineeti have shared their condolences on social media.

Sharing a news article that called Bob ‘the raddest, baddest dad' on Instagram Stories, the Baywatch actor wrote, “End of an era. Rest in peace Bob Saget.”

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra paid tribute to Bob Saget on their Instagram Stories

Meanwhile, the Saina actor also shared a picture of the late actor on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "The dad of the century. The dad of our childhood. RIP sir. You raised DJ, Steph, Michelle… and all of us too."

For unversed, on Sunday, Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.