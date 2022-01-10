Tiger Shroff gushes over 'greatest inspiration' Hrithik Roshan: see birthday post

Tiger Shroff couldn't hold back from showering love over his 'inspiration' Hrithik Roshan on his 48th birthday which falls on January 10.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Baaghi actor praised the Bollywood heartthrob for being a remarkable actor.

The 31-year-old actor dropped a clip from the stars’ film War to extend warm birthday wish towards Roshan.

“Happy Birthday to one of my greatest inspirations. Thank you for laying down the blue print for so many of us to follow. Even though we can’t come close, lots of love sir,” he wrote along with the video.

Earlier today, Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan shared a swoon-worthy post on the platform to pour blessings on the actor.

“Happy Happy birthday Rye. You are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so so lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals,” she captioned the post.



