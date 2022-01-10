Joe Jonas makes acting comeback in 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 2

Joe Jonas is all ready to amaze fans with his acting comeback in season 2 of the comedy series The Righteous Gemstones.

The 32-year-old singer has landed a cameo with Danny McBride, Cassidy Freeman, Eric André and Jessica Lowe in the second episode of the show.

The episode titled ‘After I Leave, Savage Wolves Will Come’ shows the Jonas Brothers singer as an investor.

“This is just a special opportunity. I've always wanted to be a hotelier ever since I was a little kid,” Jonas says in a scene.

"My brothers are always giving me (expletive), saying it's a wack idea and this and that," he added.

During conversation with E!, McBride, who plays Jesse, shared an insight into the singer’s interest for the cameo.

“The long and short of it: (Joe's) a fan of the show. So, he had reached out to us and we wanted to try to include him in the second season somehow,” he said.