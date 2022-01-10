 
Monday January 10, 2022
Waqar Younis to undergo eye surgery today

Waqar Younis took to Twitter to share his health status with his fans and followers and sought prayers

By Web Desk
January 10, 2022
Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis in a hospital for surgery. Photo Twitter
Pakistan's former fast bowler Waqar Younis will undergo a minor eye surgery today.

The legendary cricketer took to Twitter to share his health status with his fans and followers and sought prayers.

"Going for a small surgery please pray for me. Thank you for the company Asfand," the former Pakistan captain tweeted along with his picture.