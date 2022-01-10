Waqar Younis to undergo eye surgery today

Pakistan's former fast bowler Waqar Younis will undergo a minor eye surgery today.
The legendary cricketer took to Twitter to share his health status with his fans and followers and sought prayers.
"Going for a small surgery please pray for me. Thank you for the company Asfand," the former Pakistan captain tweeted along with his picture.
