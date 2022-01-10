 
Monday January 10, 2022
Brooklyn Beckham posts intimate photos with fiancée Nicola Peltz on her 27th birthday

Brooklyn Beckham said, “I hope you have the BEST birthday. I love you with all my heart”

By Web Desk
January 10, 2022
Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham shared loved-up photos with fiancée Nicola Peltz along with a romantic birthday note for her on 27th birthday, saying, “I love you with all my heart.”

Taking to Instagram, Brooklyn shared sweet PDA-filled photos with the fiancée to wish her a very happy birthday.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous woman in the world x I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to call you mine. I fall more in love with you every single day and I can not wait to grow old with you.”

Victoria’s son further said, “I hope you have the BEST birthday. I love you with all my heart.”

Commenting on the post, Nicola also dropped a romantic comment, “I love you SO MUCH. you’re my world.”