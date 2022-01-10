Prince Harry and Meghan Markle selling their royal life?

There are speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making huge financial gains by sharing the stories of their time with the Firm in high-profile interviews and media talks.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex , who are enjoying life in the US with their two children Archie and Lillibet, have given birth to many questions about their relationship with the monarchy since they stepped down as senior working members of the Royal Family in 2020.

People are speculating that Prince Harry's upcoming memoire - which might give the Sussexes a big financial boost - would also reflect Meghan's views about the royal family and be a bombshell to some of the members.

Some believe that Meghan, who got married with Harry in 2018, wants Harry to trust her and live a life as they had planned before leaving the Kingdom as she’s got the vision, the connections, and the willingness to speak out on topics.

The Duke announced last year his plans to release a memoir discussing the "highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned" in his life so far.

Some of Meghan and Harry's fans are optimistic that the Duke and Duchess will emerge as heroes in future with their deeds and decisions, according to them, they believe in humanity, equality.