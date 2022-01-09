Chrissy Teigen, John Legend ‘split up’ wanting more one-on-one moments with Luna, Miles

Chrissy Teigen has decided to give both kids some one-on-one time with each parent on a weekend trip.
The young mom decided to head off to a zoo with her daughter Luna who “dreams of being a vet and speaking to zookeepers one day.”
While her son Miles spent his free time with dad John Legend at a restaurant and game.
“took toons away for the weekend while dad’s having his own time with miles! she dreams of being a vet and speaking to zookeepers one day. she really is the easiest little thing to go away with. and we miss you little bear!! coming home with lots of dinosaurs for you!”
