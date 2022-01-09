Shahid Kapoor shares new clean-shaven look, fans react

B-Town heartthrob Shahid Kapoor has sent the internet into a meltdown with his jaw-dropping selfie in a clean-shaven look on social media.



The Ishq Vishk actor who is currently enjoying the winters in Punjab took to his Instagram to share two selfies at the same time.

Sharing the smiling picture of himself on Instagram Story the Jab We Met actor captioned it, “Gooood morning.”

At the same time, he posted another picture on the feed with a caption, “Punjab di thand (Punjab’s cold)” and a pink heart emoji at the end.

In the picture, Shahid is clothed in a grey sweater with a blue-black jacket on top, with fog and mist visible behind him.

Fans were quick to respond to the post and poured love for their favorite star.

One fan commented, “Punjab di thand me Shahid di garmi (Shahid’s hotness in Punjab’s cold)."

Another wrote, “Shahid, you are raising the temperature with your hotness in Punjab’s cold.”

On the Workfront Shahid is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jersey.