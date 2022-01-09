Doja Cat performs amid false bomb threat by a concertgoer

Doja Cat took stage of her concert after a man, accused of making false bomb threat, was arrested outside the venue.
The Indiana Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) confirmed that nearby witnesses told that a man in a security line for AT&T's Playoff Playlist Live! claimed to have a bomb.
Taking to Twitter, the department announced that the concertgoer did not have any explosive on him.
“IMPD officers responded, searched his bag and did not find an explosive," the tweet reads. "The man had unrelated outstanding warrants and was immediately arrested for those. He currently is in police custody.”
The department also added that further investigation into the matter is ongoing. However, police also announced that the concert would not be cancelled.
Meanwhile, fans took to social media to explain the ‘scary’ incident. One Twitter user expressed, “Just waited 4 hours to see doja cat for their to be a literal bomb threat(???) scariest moment of my actual life the ground was covered in ice we were all running and slipping around literally so scary."
Another tweet read, “We were considering leaving before the bomb threat happened. Saw the front of the line push everyone back and dipped out of there. Not going back."
