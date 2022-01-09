When Kate Middleton 'jokingly' made fun of Meghan Markle show 'Suits'

Kate Middleton once poked fun Meghan Markle's Suits in front of her friends.

As per The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex "jokingly rolled her eyes" at the American show before Meghan Markle met Prince Harry.

The friend however added that the eye roll was "the most they’ve ever seen of her views on Meghan".

The Times added that a source close to Kate revealed that she is "150 per cent more reserved than William," and speaks very carefully.

Even after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Kate remained strong for Prince William.

A source close to the Cambridges said: “She has focused on personal support for William in what has been a really sad time in his life.

"She never predicted the degree of falling out between them.”