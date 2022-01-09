Keanu Reeves treats 'Matrix Resurrections' crew with free trip, premiere

Keanu Reeves is praising his Matrix: Resurrections managers and crew members for exceptional work.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 57-year-old flew managers, publicists, stunt performers, make-up artists, and trainers to the movie’s world premiere in San Francisco in December.

The John Wick star not only took covered the fare costs of the journey but also lodging and food.

Close friend and John Wick directors Chad Stahelski was also invited.

“He flew a bunch of us up here. He’s incredibly generous. In the audience tonight will be so many people that helped him, from his martial art trainers to jiu-jitsu trainers to hair and makeup to his stunt crew. He makes sure that his friends and family are here. He’s epic," he told the media outlet.