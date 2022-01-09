Queen Elizabeth honours Kate Middleton on her 40th birthday

British Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday honoured Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton on her 40th birthday by extending sweet wishes to her.
The Queen’s official Instagram handle shared throwback photos of the monarch with Kate Middleton to wish her on 40th birthday.
Queen Elizabeth said, “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!”.
Kate Middleton’s new portraits were also shared in the Insta stories of Queen Elizabeth.
The royal family’s official Twitter handle also retweeted the portraits of the Duchess of Cambridge.
