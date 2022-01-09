Kendall Jenner roots for beau Devin Booker amid ‘secret marriage’ rumours

Kendal Jenner is going all out to shower support for her boyfriend Devin Booker as she recently rooted for his selection in upcoming NBA All-Star match.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the 25-year-old supermodel wrote, “Y’all know i wanna see #DevinBooker play in the All-Star Game #NBAAllStar.”

This comes after recent speculations around the couple’s ‘secret marriage’ that were ignited after the basketball player was spotted wearing a gold ring on his ringer finger.

As soon as fans came across the mirror-selfie, posted on model’s social media account, internet started buzzing with their marriage rumours.

The lovebirds were first snapped together on a road trip to Arizona in April 2020.