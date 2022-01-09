'Zoe Kravitz will be a wonderful Catwoman': thinks Halle Berry

Zoe Kravitz recently received support from Halle Berry for her character of Catwoman in upcoming film, The Batman.

Berry helmed the same role in 2004 superwoman movie however she expressed having great expectations from the Big Little Lies actor.

During her conversation on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, the Bruised actor said, “Get ready, they might come for you. I personally think she's going to be a wonderful Catwoman.”

The star also reflected on her portrayal in DC project. She shared, “It was one of the biggest paydays of my whole life, which, there’s nothing wrong with that.”

“I don’t want to feel like, ‘Oh, I can only do award-worthy stuff.’ What is an award-worthy performance?” she added.

The much-anticipated movie also stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role. Fans will be able to see actors’ stunning action-led performance in early March.