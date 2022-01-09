Kate Middleton looks stunning in 40th birthday photographs

The Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday photographs have been unveiled.

The photos were taken at Kew Gardens in November 2021 by photographer Paolo Roversi.

The portraits will enter the permanent Collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which the Duchess is Patron.



Taking to the official Twitter and Instagram accounts, Kate Middleton shared one of the portrait with caption, "Delighted to share a new portrait of The Duchess ahead of her 40th birthday tomorrow.

This is one of three new portraits which will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which The Duchess is Patron."



