Keanu Reeves films fail to impress Bella Hadid?

Days after "Matrix Resurrection" premiered, supermodel Bella Hadid shared behind-the-scene photos from the shoot of "Matrix trilogy.
The photo show Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss filming in front of a green screen for the film.
Bella shared the photos without explaining whether the scenes without special effects surprised her or she was mocking the movie.
Sci-fi franchise The Matrix returned for a fourth film with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as kung fu-kicking, shades-wearing hero Neo.
Lana Wachowski returned to write, direct and produce the latest installment of the hugely popular series about humans trapped in a virtual reality by machines, which has netted more than $1.6 billion worldwide.
