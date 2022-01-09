Keanu Reeves films fail to impress Bella Hadid?

 
Bella Hadid is surprise to see use of green screen

By Web Desk
January 09, 2022
Days after "Matrix Resurrection" premiered, supermodel Bella Hadid shared behind-the-scene photos from the shoot of "Matrix trilogy.

The photo show Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss filming in front of a green screen for the film.

Bella shared the photos without explaining whether the scenes without special effects surprised her or she was mocking the movie.

Sci-fi franchise The Matrix returned for a fourth film with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as kung fu-kicking, shades-wearing hero Neo.

Lana Wachowski returned to write, direct and produce the latest installment of the hugely popular series about humans trapped in a virtual reality by machines, which has netted more than $1.6 billion worldwide.