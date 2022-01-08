Miley Cyrus sparks romance rumours with drummer Maxx Morando in Miami

Singer Miley Cyrus is making her relationship official with drummer Maxx Morando reported E! after the couple was spotted together in Miami at Miley's New Year's Eve.



Quoting its source, the outlet revealed, Miley is happily dating Maxx."

"They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians," the outlet reported.

Spilling about their meetups, the insider told, "Maxx was backstage with Miley and Pete at the New Year's Ev rehearsals and taping having a good time with them."

Amid all this, a video has also been shared on Twitter by fans in which the duo can be seen holding hands while singing and dancing.

The couple has yet to publicly comment on their romance.

For unversed, Miley had earlier called it quits with Cody Simpson in 2020.