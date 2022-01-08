Tiger Shroff proves his love for BTS with new dance video on ‘Butter’

Tiger Shroff has once again proved he is a big fan of the South Korean boyband BTS with his new dance video in which he’s seen shaking a leg to their summer hit Butter.
Shroff, a noted dancer, took to Instagram to share a video of himself nailing some killer dance moves to Butter, also labelling the hit summer song one of his ‘favourite jams’.
“Jamming with my guru @paresshss on one of my fav jams! #Butter,” said Tiger, giving a special shoutout to his dancing partner Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar.
The video features Paressh and the Heropanti star busting out their impressive locking and popping skills and, needless to say, was a major hit with Shroff’s friends and fans as well as with the BTS ARMY.
Shroff’s close friend Disha Patani lauded his dance moves, writing, “Soo good,” while singer Shaan left a smooth comment that said, “Frikkin Amazing! #SmoothLikeButter.”
This isn’t the first time that Shroff has danced to a BTS hit; he earlier uploaded a video of himself dancing to their 2020 hit Dynamite, writing, “Anyone else in love with BTS’ new single? #dynamite.”
Kate Middleton is becoming 'chatty' and 'engaging'
Piers Morgan breaks hiatus with new 'uncensored' column
Kanye West is 'desperate' to get noticed by Kim Kardashian
Kanye West reportedly handpicked Julia Fox's outfits for loved-up photoshoot at a hotel
Halle Berry wrote, “Rest in peace, beloved Sidney. You are and always will be the true measure of a man”
The cryptic lyrics of 'Here We Go... Again' ignited rumours Tesfaye's romance with Angelina Jolie