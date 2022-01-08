Virginia Roberts' former friend backs her explosive claims against Prince Andrew

Virginia Roberts' friend claims that Roberts informed her of sleeping with Prince Andrew in 2001

A former friend of Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Roberts has come forward to provide the first independent corroboration of Roberts' claims of meeting with the prince in 2001.

Carolyn Andriano, a fellow Jeffrey Epstein ‘sex slave’, claimed that Roberts had informed her of sleeping with the prince in 2001.

In an exclusive chat with Daily Mail, Andriano revealed that Roberts had texted her from London in March 2001 to tell her that she was having dinner with Prince Andrew, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to Andriano, now 35, Roberts also showed her the now-infamous picture of her posing with the Duke of York, before telling her, “I got to sleep with him.”

The mother-of -five’s claims are the first that are concurrent with Roberts’ claims of meeting Prince Andrew and comes just days after his lawyers attempted to get Roberts’ rape lawsuit against him thrown out.