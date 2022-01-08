Watch: Happy groom Arez Ahmed dances on Nikkah with Hiba Bukhari

Arez Ahmed is celebrating his wedding with Hiba Bukhari.
The actor was spotted dancing his heart out to Siraj Uppal's Raanjhanaa for blushing bride Hiba in a video that is going viral on social media.
The Fitoor star, who tied the knot with Arez earlier this week, turned to her Instagram to share glimpses from her Nikkah.
"Mein hamesha sochti thi what is the first look.. I saw that today! The look, the laughter and those tears," she captioned alongside the post of Arez looking at her through a curtain.
Take a look:
