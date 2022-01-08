Travis Barker gushes over his daughter Alabama: ‘I love you so much’

Travis Barker couldn’t stop showering love over his daughter Alabama in a cute belated-birthday post.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Blink-182 drummer dropped a swoon-worthy photo of himself posing with his daughter in front of Christmas Tree.

Travis also penned down a cute note along with the photo for the teenager, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.

He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday I love you so much” and added a heart emoji.

Alabama celebrated her Sweet 16 on December 24 with his father and Kourtney Kardashian.

The 46-year-old musician had shared a glimpse into the gorgeous decorations for the bash. His IG Story showed big silver balloons that spelled birthday girl’s name.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shared an adorable photo of herself with Alabama and daughter Penelope.



