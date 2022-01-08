Piers Morgan makes startling revelations about his friendship with Meghan Markle

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has made startling revelations about his friendship with Meghan Markle ahead of his first column for The Sun.
The high-profile television personality, Piers Morgan is launching his weekly column at The Sun.
He claimed that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had a ‘crush’ on him prior to her relationship with now-husband Prince Harry.
Piers said the former Suits star had a ‘crush’ on him after they first met and he started following her on Twitter seven years back.
He said Meghan made slid into his DMs when he followed her on microblogging site in 2015.
According to the Express UK, Piers Morgan followed Meghan on Twitter in 2015 and met up the following year.
Previously, Piers Morgan had claimed in a column for Daily Mail, after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018, that he was ‘ghosted’ by her.
The TV personality had also detailed how he followed Meghan on Twitter and her other Suits co-stars.
Meghan had responded ‘within minutes’ by DM after he followed her on social media, Piers Morgan had further claimed.
Pixar's upcoming feature film, Turning Red, will go straight to Disney+, the Walt Disney Co. announced Friday
Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal are the latest Pakistani celebs to be honoured with a Golden Visa by the UAE
Global superstar Rihanna is ready to bring her Savage x Fenty experience to life with five new stores in the US
Virginia Roberts' friend claims that Roberts informed her of sleeping with Prince Andrew in 2001
Tirthanand Rao, seen with Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, attempted suicide on December 27
Arez Ahmed dances out of joy after getting married to Hiba Bukhari