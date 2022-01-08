Piers Morgan makes startling revelations about his friendship with Meghan Markle

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has made startling revelations about his friendship with Meghan Markle ahead of his first column for The Sun.



The high-profile television personality, Piers Morgan is launching his weekly column at The Sun.

He claimed that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had a ‘crush’ on him prior to her relationship with now-husband Prince Harry.

Piers said the former Suits star had a ‘crush’ on him after they first met and he started following her on Twitter seven years back.

He said Meghan made slid into his DMs when he followed her on microblogging site in 2015.

According to the Express UK, Piers Morgan followed Meghan on Twitter in 2015 and met up the following year.

Previously, Piers Morgan had claimed in a column for Daily Mail, after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018, that he was ‘ghosted’ by her.

The TV personality had also detailed how he followed Meghan on Twitter and her other Suits co-stars.

Meghan had responded ‘within minutes’ by DM after he followed her on social media, Piers Morgan had further claimed.