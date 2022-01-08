Piers Morgan calls himself Prince Harry, Meghan's worst nightmare

Months after leaving his popular TV show over Meghan Markle,UK TV presenter Piers Morgan is all set to make his come back.

"Narcissistic celebrities, hypocritical politicians, virtue-signalling junior members of the Royal family... your worst nightmare I'm afraid. I'm back!," he said on Twitter.





According to another announcement, He’ll be back on air later this year on Talk TV, a forthcoming British television channel operated by Rupert Murdoch's News UK, Fox Nation, an American subscription video streaming service and SkyNews Australia.

Morgan, a former presenter on CNN, last year accused Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of damaging the royal family and seeking publicity on their own terms without accepting the responsibility and scrutiny that come with their position.

Morgan left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV after his long-running criticism of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan reached a crescendo over the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.