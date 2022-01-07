Nicolas Cage refuses to do karaoke after ‘Purple Rain’ performance went viral

Nicolas Cage recently admitted that he has no intention to return to karaoke events because he is still scarred from the Purple Rain leak that took social media by storm.

The Oscar-winning actor shed light on the leak during his roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He started it all off by admitting, For me, karaoke was like therapy until someone videotaped my punk-rock version of Prince's 'Purple Rain' and it went everywhere and I said, 'I'm not going to karaoke anymore'.”

Almost immediately, fellow interviewees Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors, Peter Dinklage, and Simon Rex seemed understanding of Cage’s plight by Garfield urged him “to keep giving” and wanted him not to "steal the gift from the world."

Cage seemed touched by the appreciation and admitted, "Well, singing is therapy, I think. Absolutely. Karaoke's supposed to be private. It's like a prayer."