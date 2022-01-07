Sunny Leone makes fun of herself for always being punctual: watch video

Sunny Leone jokingly admitted that she is the only 'fool' in Bollywood for being punctual.
The 40-year-old actor graced The Kapil Sharma Show with Mika Singh to promote the hotly-released song Panghat. During their chit-chat, the singer showered praises over Leone for her professionalism.
He recalled working with her, “When I went on a world tour with her, I saw that she did not have any tantrums or starry attitude. She was always punctual and would reach the show at 7 o’clock sharp.”
To this, the actor, while pointing out other celebs’ habit of always being late, responded, “I am the only fool in this industry because I come on time.”
Meanwhile, the show’s host, Kapil Sharma is all hyped to garner massive response with his upcoming comedy special on streaming giant Netflix. His I’m Not Done Yet is slated to premiere on January 28.
