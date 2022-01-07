Nicolas Cage set to welcome his third child with wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are ready to welcome a little one to their family

The couple are expecting their first child together, with the news being officially confirmed by the couple’s rep, who told People, “The parents-to-be are elated!”

Cage is already father to two sons, Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, from his previous relationships, while it is Shibata’s first pregnancy.

The couple shares a whopping 30-year-gap between them, with Cage, 57, tying the knot with Shibata, 27, in a “very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas” in February last year.

They made their red-carpet debut in July, 2021, at the premiere of Cage’s film Pig and were then seen on the cover of Flaunt magazine in October 2021.