 
close
Friday January 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Nicolas Cage set to welcome his third child with wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are ready to welcome a little one to their family

By Web Desk
January 07, 2022
Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are ready to welcome a little one to their family
Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are ready to welcome a little one to their family

Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are ready to welcome a little one to their family!

The couple are expecting their first child together, with the news being officially confirmed by the couple’s rep, who told People, “The parents-to-be are elated!”

Cage is already father to two sons, Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, from his previous relationships, while it is Shibata’s first pregnancy.

The couple shares a whopping 30-year-gap between them, with Cage, 57, tying the knot with Shibata, 27, in a “very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas” in February last year.

They made their red-carpet debut in July, 2021, at the premiere of Cage’s film Pig and were then seen on the cover of Flaunt magazine in October 2021. 