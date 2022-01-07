When Katrina Kaif was dared to sing 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' for Salman Khan

Aamir Khan once almost made Katrina Kaif sing in front of Salman Khan's house.

The pair, that worked together on Thugs of Hindostan, once decided to play a game of chess wherein Katrina had to sing outside Galaxy Apartments if she loses the round.

“She said if I win, I want you to do another film with me. And I said if I win, you will go and stand outside Galaxy Apartments below Salman’s house and you will sing 'Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lijiye. That was actually our bet," Aamir began the story in a video message.

“Katrina was so afraid to lose to me that she finally never played the game," quipped Aamir.