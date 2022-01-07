Royal Mint launches new unique coin for Queen's Platinum Jubilee. See here

The Royal Mint unveiled a unique portrait of the Queen for the launch of the Platinum Jubilee coin collection

The Royal Mint has unveiled a unique commemorative portrait of Her Majesty the Queen for the launch of the Platinum Jubilee coin collection, and the first collectable UK 50p to celebrate a royal event.

Marking 70 years on the throne, the special obverse design, by esteemed artist John Bergdahl, depicts the Queen on horseback and will be struck on the ‘heads’ side of a new 50p and traditional £5 crown.

Representing Her Majesty’s fondness of nature, the design is reminiscent of the equestrian designs for the 1953 Coronation and 2002 Jubilee crown pieces and has been personally approved by the Queen.

The collectable 50p baring the new design – and featuring the number 70 along with the Queen’s cypher designed by Osborne Ross on the opposite side – is available today from £7, celebrating 70 years.

The traditional £5 crown, featuring a heraldic reverse design by John Bergdahl, starts at £10. S

The Royal Mint’s Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin Clare Maclennan said:

“The Platinum Jubilee is an historic occasion and one that is particularly special for The Royal Mint, as the original maker of British Coins for 1,100 years.

“In celebration of this landmark occasion, the official Platinum Jubilee collection, including the new 50p and traditional £5 crown, features a unique commemorative design on both sides of the coin.

“Designed by esteemed artists, and made with original craftsmanship, Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee coins are enduring pieces of art that will be collected, cherished and passed down for generations.”

The extensive Platinum Jubilee collection also includes limited-edition coins featuring a crowned depiction of the Royal Cypher surrounded by the floral emblems of the United Kingdom, available at The Royal Mint.- AP