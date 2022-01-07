David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn gives fans inside into his wedding preparations

Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz have given fans an insight into their wedding preparations by sharing new photos.



The lovebirds have confirmed that preparations for their upcoming wedding are well underway as they have shared images from their wedding cake tasting sessions.

"On the way to cake tastings @brooklynbeckham," the American actress remarked alongside a snapshot of her sweetheart and an elderly relative.

Brooklyn, who is also a budding chef, previously revealed: "One of my biggest dreams is to open up a British pub in my new home of Los Angeles, unfortunately most of my friends don’t know what real British food is."



Earlier this week, David Beckham's son sparked wedding rumours with Nicola Peltz by sharing his amazing photos with the actress, captioning: "Here we come 2022 x me and my wife are coming for you xx."

The couple was soon inundated with congratulatory messages, with many taking the "wife" comment as a confirmation that they had tied the knot. "Awe you got married?? Congrats!!! Such a beautiful couple," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Didn't know you got married congrats."