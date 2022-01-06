Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a vision in vintage black T-shirt

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was papped as she stepped out in the city flaunting her vintage black T-shirt on Wednesday.
The 41-year-old actor was spotted outside designer Manish Malhotra's house in Mumbai and her causal look for the dinner has sent the internet into meltdown.
In the pictures, Kareena was seen donning a black and yellow vintage T-shirt which she styled with black shorts.
She completed her entire look with minimal accessories, a gold metal- watch, and a tote bag along with chunky white lace-up sneakers, making a perfect style statement.
Meanwhile, she did not forget to wear a mask to keep herself safe amid Covid-19.
On the Workfront Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.
