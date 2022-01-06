Khloé Kardashian ‘finding it hard’ to get past Tristan Thompson’s paternity results

Khloé Kardashian has reportedly been facing a hard time trying to get over Tristan Thompson’s paternity results.

This revelation has been brought to light by sources close to E News! and according to their findings, the reality TV star is “still very upset” with her former flame.

The insider was also quoted saying, "She is still very upset and it's been hard for her to accept this. After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another. She knows she deserves so much better."



In light of all this, the Kardashian-Jenner crew is surrounding Khloé with support in her time of need and are "relieved that it seems she is finally ready to move on and let go."

In regards to the duo’s co-parenting arrangement, Thompson "will continue to co parent and follow the custody schedule they have for True, but that is it.”

Reason being that "Khloe is all about trust and loyalty" and "she feels disrespected.” So “she's ready to move on."