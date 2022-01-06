Prince Charles hands Prince Harry ‘olive branch’ in opposition to aging Queen

Prince Charles has reportedly decided to offer his son Prince Harry a “peace offering” via his passionate speech about climate change and it is in ‘stark contrast’ to Queen Elizabeth’s approach.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti and he told Us Weekly, "That’s certainly a shift from what the Queen did.”

"[The Queen has] now twice made speeches … where she mentioned the environment and the work that her husband Prince Philip had done.”

Before concluding he also went on to add, "And the work that her son Prince Charles and his son Prince William have continued to do. But she didn’t mention Prince Harry once in either of those speeches."