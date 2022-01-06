John Mayer pulls out of Mexico festival after catching COVID-19

John Mayer is the latest celeb to test positive for COVID-19

John Mayer is the latest celeb to test positive for COVID-19, as a result of which he has had to pull out of the upcoming Playing in the Sand Music Festival in Mexico, reported Variety.

The news was shared in an official statement on the band Dead and Company’s Instagram page that said, “Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, John Mayer tested positive for COVID-19.”

“He will be unable to perform at the upcoming ‘Playing in the Sand’ event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10,” it further read.

Band member Bob Wier was also quoted saying, “We came down here to have fun. Unfortunately, some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we’re going to have.”

The positive diagnosis was further confirmed by the band’s representative, however, no statement from Mayer himself has yet been issued.

Mayer is the second band member to pull out before the festival after Dead and Company drummer Bill Kreutztmann said he would not be performing due to his doctor’s advice.



