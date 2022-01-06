‘Emily in Paris’ star says French people can’t take a joke

Emily in Paris star Philippine Leroy- Beaulieu recently addressed French criticism of the show

Emily in Paris star Philippine Leroy- Beaulieu says that the French criticism of the show is majorly because her country lacks a sense of humour.

The French actor who plays Sylvie Grateau in the hit Netflix show told Page Six, “The French know how to laugh at other people but they don’t know how to laugh at themselves.”

The 58-year-old added, “They (French) don’t have a sense of humour!”

“They always get hurt and upset when people laugh at them, they don’t realize that creator Darren Starr is also making fun of the Americans, very much — they don’t realize that.”

Philippine also added that the she’s grateful for being cast in the show, because “it’s an opportunity to do things and say things you never do in life because you’re never that French.”

“I’m never that French!” she said.