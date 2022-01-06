Betty White's funeral: actor's rep says she didn't want 'fuss' over it

Betty White's long-time publicist confirmed that a private ceremony will be held for the late actor's funeral.

The Golden Girls star's rep Jeff Witjas confirmed on Wednesday, “The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish.”

“As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her,” the rep told People.

Meanwhile, the time or day for the ceremony has not been disclosed yet nor the attendance of her co-stars is confirmed.

The legendary comedian died of a natural cause a t he age of 99 on the New Year’s Eve just a few weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17.

In a statement last week, Witjas expressed, “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever.”

“I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again,” he added.