Novak Djokovic challenges Australia deportation

Novak Djokovic. File photo

MELBOURNE: Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic fought against deportation from Australia on Thursday after his visa was revoked for failing to meet pandemic entry requirements.

The vaccine-sceptic Serb was taken in by border patrol officials on arrival late Wednesday and is currently being held at an immigration detention facility in Melbourne.

Court officials said Judge Anthony Kelly would at 4:00pm (0500 GMT) hear Djokovic´s appeal against imminent deportation.