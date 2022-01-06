Novak Djokovic challenges Australia deportation

MELBOURNE: Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic fought against deportation from Australia on Thursday after his visa was revoked for failing to meet pandemic entry requirements.
The vaccine-sceptic Serb was taken in by border patrol officials on arrival late Wednesday and is currently being held at an immigration detention facility in Melbourne.
Court officials said Judge Anthony Kelly would at 4:00pm (0500 GMT) hear Djokovic´s appeal against imminent deportation.
There is hope McGrath will return a negative test in time to attend day three of the SCG Test
Rohit was injured only days after being named India's ODI captain in December
No Indian player has been shortlisted for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy
Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman are in Australia to play BBL
India were in command from the first day, when KL Rahul's century enabled them to make 272 for three after winning the...
The other three players nominated for the award are Shakib Al Hasan, Paul Stirling and Janneman Malan