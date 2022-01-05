Prince Andrew finds support in Sarah Ferguson: 'He is a brilliant father'

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson supports him, despite scandalous lawsuit.
Speaking about the Duke of York in an interview on Italian chat show Porta a Porta, Fergie heaped praises on the estranged husband's character.
“I completely stand by Andrew 100 percent," said Sarah.
She added, “He is such a kind, great man, he is a brilliant father and now a fantastic grandfather.
“I feel very strongly that in this day and age that we must stand by our hearts, what we think is right with integrity and honour and loyalty.”
She added: "'I believe that the love I have for him and he has for me is just very different from what normal people have."
Meanwhile, the 61-year-old Duke of York has been sued by Virginia Roberts Giuffre for allegedly sexually assaulting her 20 years ago when she was 17. Virginia was trafficked to the Duke by Jeffrey Epstein.
Lupita Nyong’o dropped out of promotional activities for her upcoming film after testing positive for COVID-19
Betty White’s hometown of Oak Park, Illinois, is establishing a special holiday in her honour
Chris Evans is set to star as Hollywood legend Gene Kelly in an upcoming film based on his own original idea
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will ring in her 75th birthday this July by turning guest editor for Country Life
Katrina Kaif said, “Happy birthday to u Deepika Padukone”
The mom of one is moving on from the entire controversy, putting herself first