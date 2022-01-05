Prince Andrew finds support in Sarah Ferguson: 'He is a brilliant father'

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson supports him, despite scandalous lawsuit.

Speaking about the Duke of York in an interview on Italian chat show Porta a Porta, Fergie heaped praises on the estranged husband's character.

“I completely stand by Andrew 100 percent," said Sarah.

She added, “He is such a kind, great man, he is a brilliant father and now a fantastic grandfather.

“I feel very strongly that in this day and age that we must stand by our hearts, what we think is right with integrity and honour and loyalty.”

She added: "'I believe that the love I have for him and he has for me is just very different from what normal people have."

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old Duke of York has been sued by Virginia Roberts Giuffre for allegedly sexually assaulting her 20 years ago when she was 17. Virginia was trafficked to the Duke by Jeffrey Epstein.