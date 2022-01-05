Sara Ali Khan touches upon her equation with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday

B-Town actor Sara Ali Khan recently talked about her equation with her friends, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Radhika Madan with Mid-Day.
In the interview, Sara discussed how she keeps healthy competitiveness with her peers while maintaining her friendship goals.
While speaking to the media outlet, the Atrangi Re actor revealed that she loves her peers as they are ‘different’ from her and that gives a lot of ‘scope to learn from them.
While talking about Janhvi the Kedarnath actor said she is ‘ambitious’ like herself.
"We are both ambitious, young girls who have lost 18 months of our lives to COVID. We bond over that. We are different people, but comfortable in our skin," Sara said.
On the work front, Sara is getting appreciation for her performance as Rinku in Atrangi Re which she co-starred in with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.
She will now star alongside Vicky Kaushal in a romantic comedy. The shoot for the same is currently going on in Indore.
