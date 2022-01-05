Deepika Padukone surprises fans with new posters of ‘Gehraiyaan on her birthday: See

Deepika Padukone is ringing her 36th birthday by sharing a sneak peek at her character from her forthcoming film 'Gehraiyaan.'



Taking to her Instagram handle, the '83' actor shared the posters featuring her, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday as Alisha, Zen, and Tia along with the new release date of the film.



Sharing the post, she captioned it, "A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!#GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February”.

Meanwhile, the fans started speculating about the character’s relationship with each other from the posters.

In one of the posters, Deepika and Siddhant could be seen embracing each other and in another, Ananya’s character Tia could be seen chatting with Zen.

For unversed, Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the release date of 'Gehraiyaan which has been changed from January 25 to February 11 on social media.