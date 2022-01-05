Willow Smith was ‘brainwashed’ into thinking she’s ‘a brat’ after sudden rise to fame

Award-winning songwriter Willow Smith admits she felt completely “brainwashed” by insiders into making her believe she was a “brat” following success.

The 21-year-old addressed her issues with anxiety attacks following the release of her 2010 catchy single Whip My Hair.

She started off by telling The Independent, "That was crazy. I was brainwashed into thinking, “no, you’re being a brat, suck it up. Then I grew up, and I realised it was something that needed to be dealt with.”



Now though, Smith turns to exercise to help deal with the anxiety attacks and also went on to admit, “I became a little obsessive with physical exertion.”

The reason for that was because “I didn’t allow myself to feel [anxiety], I just wanted to run it out. Sometimes the body is so intelligent.”