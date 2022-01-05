Chris Evans to step into legendary Gene Kelly’s shoes in upcoming film

MCU star Chris Evans is all set to take on the role of Hollywood legend Gene Kelly in an upcoming film based on his own original idea, reported Deadline.
The yet-untitled film will focus on a 12-year-old boy’s imaginary friendship with Kelly while working on the MGM Lot in the 1950s.
The Captain America star will not only star as Kelly but is also reportedly set to produce the film alongside Oscar-nominated producer and screenwriter John Logan.
Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman will also serve as producers for T-Street Productions.
No studio is yet attached to the production.
The project will also serve as a reunion for Evans, Johnson, and Bergman, who last worked together on Knives Out.
Kanye West and new girlfriend Julia Fox were spotted at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway on Tuesday
Lupita Nyong’o dropped out of promotional activities for her upcoming film after testing positive for COVID-19
Betty White’s hometown of Oak Park, Illinois, is establishing a special holiday in her honour
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will ring in her 75th birthday this July by turning guest editor for Country Life
Katrina Kaif said, “Happy birthday to u Deepika Padukone”
The mom of one is moving on from the entire controversy, putting herself first