Chris Evans to step into legendary Gene Kelly’s shoes in upcoming film

MCU star Chris Evans is all set to take on the role of Hollywood legend Gene Kelly in an upcoming film based on his own original idea, reported Deadline.

The yet-untitled film will focus on a 12-year-old boy’s imaginary friendship with Kelly while working on the MGM Lot in the 1950s.

The Captain America star will not only star as Kelly but is also reportedly set to produce the film alongside Oscar-nominated producer and screenwriter John Logan.

Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman will also serve as producers for T-Street Productions.

No studio is yet attached to the production.

The project will also serve as a reunion for Evans, Johnson, and Bergman, who last worked together on Knives Out.